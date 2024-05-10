New ranking lists Bucharest among 10 best cities for digital nomads worldwide

New ranking lists Bucharest among 10 best cities for digital nomads worldwide. Digital nomad publication Freaking Nomads created an index of the best cities for digital nomads worldwide, and Bucharest took the ninth spot in the ranking. Coming out on top was Hoi An, Vietnam, with a score of 73.94 out of 100. The research looked at criteria influencing the appeal of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]