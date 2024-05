Chimcomplex Completes RON12M Green Investment For Ecological Polyols At Ramnicu Valcea Plant

Chimcomplex Completes RON12M Green Investment For Ecological Polyols At Ramnicu Valcea Plant. Chemicals producer and supplier Chimcomplex Borzesti (CRC.RO) has completed a project aimed at investing in innovative technology for environmentally friendly polyol production, after the inauguration of one of Europe’s most modern polyol plants in 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]