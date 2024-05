OTP Bank Romania Ends Q1 With RON219M Total Income

OTP Bank Romania Ends Q1 With RON219M Total Income. OTP Bank Romania posted total income of RON219 million in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 2% year-on-year, while the net profit shrank by 88% to RON2 million, as per the report published in Budapest, which presents the bank's results at a consolidated level, adjusted in accordance (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]