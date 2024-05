Argus Constanta Switches To Net Loss Of RON3.6M In Q1/2024

Argus Constanta Switches To Net Loss Of RON3.6M In Q1/2024. Vegetable oil producer Argus Constanta (UARG.RO) announced in a stock market report on May 10 that it ended the first quarter of 2024 with a net loss of RON3.57 million, from profit of RON682,930 in the same period of 2023, mostly due to interest expenses associated with the loan contracted by (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]