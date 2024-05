Banca Transilvania Ends Q1 With 35% Rise In Net Profit To RON913M

Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO), Romania's largest lender, posted an individual net profit of RON913 million in the first quarter of 2024, up 35% compared with the year-ago period, the bank said in a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Friday evening. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]