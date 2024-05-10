IT Group Bittnet Ends Q1/2024 With Net Loss Of RON9.7M vs Loss Of RON2.7M In Q1/2023



Bittnet Systems (BNET.RO), an IT Group listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, ended the first quarter of 2024 with net loss of RON9.7 million, on a consolidated level, compared to a negative result of RON2.7 million in the same period of 2023, according to its financial report sent to the (...)