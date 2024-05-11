Amber Studio Forgoes EUR2.8M State Aid To Create 120 Jobs In Botosani And Craiova

Amber Studio Forgoes EUR2.8M State Aid To Create 120 Jobs In Botosani And Craiova. Amber Studio, a local video game developer with $45 million revenue in 2022, has decided to waive EUR2.7 million in state aid that came with an obligation to create 120 jobs in Botosani and Craiova, with a total investment of EUR4.6 million, according to a shareholders' meeting notice the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]