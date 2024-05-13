Safetech Innovations Reports RON11.7 Turnover in Q1/2024, Up 95%, RON2.7M Net Profit, Double Q1/2023 Level

Safetech Innovations Reports RON11.7 Turnover in Q1/2024, Up 95%, RON2.7M Net Profit, Double Q1/2023 Level. Cybersecurity company Safetech Innovation reported turnover worth RON11.7 million at individual level for the first quarter of 2024, up 95% from the year-earlier period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]