Centric IT Solutions Hits RON120M Turnover in 2023, Up 22% YOY

Centric IT Solutions Hits RON120M Turnover in 2023, Up 22% YOY. Centric IT Solutions SRL, the local subsidiary of Dutch software solutions provider Centric IT Solutions, in 2023 registered net turnover worth RON120.1 million, up 22% from 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]