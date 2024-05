Draghici Dental Group Invests Further EUR1.8M in Miroslava Dental Technique Lab

Draghici Dental Group Invests Further EUR1.8M in Miroslava Dental Technique Lab. Draghici Dental group will invest another EUR1.8 million in 2024 in equipment for the new dental technique lab of Miroslava, Iasi county, which will drive total investments to around EUR4 million, explained Dan Draghici, founder of the group. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]