Chimcomplex completes green polyol manufacturing capacity in Romania. Chimcomplex (BVB: CRC) announced it completed a EUR 2.4 million (eligible value) project aimed at implementing innovative green technology to produce new environmentally friendly polyols on April 30. The project was implemented at the industrial platform at Ramnicu Valcea (formerly Oltchim (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]