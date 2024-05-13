 
Romaniapress.com

May 13, 2024

Premier Energy’s IPO in Bucharest heavily oversubscribed by retail investors
May 13, 2024

Premier Energy’s IPO in Bucharest heavily oversubscribed by retail investors.

The retail investors placed orders for 47 million shares of Premier Energy during the first three days of the one-week IPO carried out by the natural gas and electricity utility company – more than six times the 7.5 million package initially earmarked for them (including the 20% supplementary (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Impact Developer & Contractor Reports RON7.5M Net Loss For Q1/2024 Real estate developer Impact Developer & Contractor (IMP.RO), reported net loss of RON7.5 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to loss of RON8 million in the same period of 2023, as per its quarterly financial report.

Roca Industry Reports Cumulative Turnover Of RON141.5M For Q1/2024; EBITDA 63% Above 2023 Level ROCA Industry, the first industrial holding in Romania, specialized in construction materials, listed on the main market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the symbol ROC1, recorded a cumulative turnover of RON141.5 million in the first quarter of 2024, according to the report for the first (...)

Electrica Switches To RON128M Net Profit In Q1/2024 Electricity supplier and distributor Electrica (EL.RO) reported net profit of RON127.7 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to net loss of RON43 million in the same quarter of 2023, as per its quarterly financial report.

BT Property Acquires Funshop Park Turda From Poland's Scallier Group Alternative investment fund BT Property has announced on Wednesday (May 15) the acquisition of Funshop Park Turda from Polish group Scallier.

Lion Capital Posts RON11.3M Net Profit And RON4.3B Net Assets In Q1 Alternative investment fund Lion Capital posted RON11.3 million net profit and RON4.3 billion net assets in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 30% on the same quarter of 2023, it said in the report published on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Brick Maker Cemacon Slips Into The Red In Q1 Brick manufacturer Cemacon (CEON.RO) ended the first quarter of 2024 with a net loss of RON3.7 million, from a profit of RON12.8 million in the year-ago period, while revenue stood at RON38.7 million, 18% lower.

Evergent Investments Assets Increase By 32% To RON3.2B In Q1, 2024 Alternative investment firm Evergent Investments (EVER.RO) ended the first quarter of 2024 with RON3.2 billion in total assets, an increase of 32% on the year-ago period, and a net result of RON78 million, accounting for 81% of the 2024 budgeted level, it said in its financial report published (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |