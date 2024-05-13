|
Oil Terminal Sees Net Profit Rise 22% in Q1/2024. Revenues Climb 29% To RON113M
May 13, 2024
Oil Terminal Sees Net Profit Rise 22% in Q1/2024. Revenues Climb 29% To RON113M.
Romanian state-owned port operator Oil Terminal in the first three months of 2024 posted net profit of RON28.4 million, up 21.6% from Q1/2023.
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
Lidl Ranks 6th Among Local Importers, With EUR1.5-2B Imports
German-held discount retailer Lidl, the leader of the Romanian food retail sector by turnover, was the sixth largest importer on the local market in 2023, with direct imports worth EUR1.5-2 billion, in line with estimates by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on data from Romania's statistical (...)
Corteva Agriscience Exports Seeds From Its Afumati Facility Near Bucharest To As Far As South Korea
Following a nearly $15 million investment to meet high domestic and international demand for corn and sunflower seeds from farmers, US-held Corteva Agriscience’s processing facility in Afumati, Ilfov County, became one of the group’s most important. Seeds produced in this place go to Bulgaria (...)
Competition Council OKs Takeover Of Parmafood Group Distribution And Parmafood Trading By Aquila Part Prod Com
Romania's Competition Council has approved the transaction whereby Aquila Part Prod Com, an entrepreneurial company providing distribution and logistics services for consumer goods in Romania, intends to take over Parmafood Group Distribution SRL and Parmafood Trading SRL.
Jidvei Ends 2023 With Nearly RON215M Turnover, Up 15% YoY
Jidvei, one of the largest players in the Romanian wine production and sale, ended 2023 with a turnover of almost RON215 million, up 15% on the year, and is hoping to maintain the same advance in 2024, as per data provided by company representatives at the request of Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily.
Grand Hotel Italia In Cluj Expects Growth In Revenue To RON40M In 2024
Five-star Grand Hotel Italia in Cluj, part of the Italian Select Hotels Group chain, is aiming for RON40 million revenue in 2024, up from RON35 million in 2023, following the opening its spa.
Campeanu Richard Dan-Sebastian Appointed Interim GM Of Impact Developer & Contractor
Real estate developer Impact Developer & Contractor (IMP.RO) , held by businessman Gheorghe Iaciu, announced in a stock market report on May 13 that it appointed Campeanu Richard Dan-Sebastian as Interim General Manager of the company, starting with June 1, 2024.
Fourth edition of Romanian Creative Week takes place in Ia?i
The fourth edition of the Romanian Creative Week (RCW), will take place in Ia?i, eastern Romania, between May 15-26. The event brings together over 1,000 Romanian and foreign artists, 200 events, 350 volunteers, dozens of exhibitions, film festivals, theater and dance performances, three days (...)
