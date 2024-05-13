Oil Terminal Sees Net Profit Rise 22% in Q1/2024. Revenues Climb 29% To RON113M

Oil Terminal Sees Net Profit Rise 22% in Q1/2024. Revenues Climb 29% To RON113M. Romanian state-owned port operator Oil Terminal in the first three months of 2024 posted net profit of RON28.4 million, up 21.6% from Q1/2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]