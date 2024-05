Garanti BBVA Romania 2023 Net Profit Down 7%, To RON177M

Garanti BBVA Romania, part of Garanti BBVA Turkey, in 2023 posted net profit worth RON177 million, down 7% from 2022, and RON521 million operating revenues.