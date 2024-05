APS and EBRD Buy EUR400M Worth of NPLs in Romania from Piraeus Bank

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and APS, a leading non-performing loan (NPL) management firm in Europe, are jointly investing in a funded participation concerning a portfolio of around 2,000 sub-performing and non-performing loans in Romania sold by Piraeus Bank. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]