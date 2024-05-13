One United Properties Ends Q1/2024 with RON419M Turnover, Down 5%, RON157.3M Net Profit, Up 4% from Q1/2023

One United Properties Ends Q1/2024 with RON419M Turnover, Down 5%, RON157.3M Net Profit, Up 4% from Q1/2023. Real estate developer One United Properties ended the first quarter of 2024 with RON419 million consolidated turnover, down 5% from Q1/2023, while net profit climbed 4% to RON157.3 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]