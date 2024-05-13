@Romania: Local NGO promoting Romania reaches 1 million followers on Instagram

@Romania: Local NGO promoting Romania reaches 1 million followers on Instagram. Local NGO @Romania has managed to gather more than 1 million followers on Instagram in five years, portraying Romania as a destination worth visiting. It has a total audience of over 3 million followers on all platforms, out of which 1 million on Instagram and 1.7 million on TikTok. @Romania (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]