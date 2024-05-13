European elections 2024: Romania to open more than 900 polling stations abroad

European elections 2024: Romania to open more than 900 polling stations abroad. The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) said that 915 polling stations would be opened abroad for the upcoming elections for the European Parliament, scheduled for June 9. This is more than double the number of polling stations available for Romanians abroad at the 2019 European (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]