Survey: Increase in private equity transactions expected in Romania in 2024

Survey: Increase in private equity transactions expected in Romania in 2024. The investment funds active in Romania are more optimistic about the evolution of the local market in 2024 compared to the previous year, according to Roland Berger’s Private Equity Outlook 2024. More than 70% of the respondents in the survey anticipate an increase in the number of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]