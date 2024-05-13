One United Properties posts a consolidated turnover of EUR 84.3 mln and a gross profit of EUR 37 mln in the first three months of 2024



One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading green developer of residential, mixed-use and office real estate in Romania, posts a consolidated turnover of EUR 84.3 mln for Q1 2024, a 5% decrease compared to Q1 2023. The gross profit reached EUR 37 mln, a 2% year-over-year increase, while the (...)