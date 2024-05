Romania's Central Bank Further Holds Key Rate Steady At 7% a Year

Romania's Central Bank Further Holds Key Rate Steady At 7% a Year. Romania's central bank has decided at its Board meeting on Monday (May 13, 2024) to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 7% a year, being the bank's fourth consecutive rate freeze in 2024 and the seventh consecutive freeze in 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]