Electromagnetica Switches To RON3.1M Net Loss In Q1/2024 vs RON3.9M Net Profit In Q1/2023. Electricity and electrical equipment producer Electromagnetica (ELMA.RO) ended the first quarter of 2024 with net loss of RON3.1 million, compared to net profit of RON3.9 million in the same period of 2023, the company said in its quarterly financial report released on Monday (May 13). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]