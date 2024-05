Kenyan Alex Nzioka Matata wins the Bucharest Half Marathon

Kenyan Alex Nzioka Matata wins the Bucharest Half Marathon. Kenyan Alex Nzioka Matata won the Bucharest Half Marathon held last Sunday, May 12, with a time of one hour, one minute, and four seconds. Second place was taken by another Kenyan, Chebor Elvis Tabarach, with a time of one hour, four minutes, and three seconds, while third place went to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]