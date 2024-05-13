Romania plans construction of first National Proton Therapy Center in SE Europe in Bucharest

Romania's health minister, Alexandru Rafila, announced the initiation of a market study for the construction of the first National Proton Therapy Center in Southeast Europe at the Bucharest Oncology Institute. The project is valued at EUR 70 million. Proton therapy involves using protons to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]