Campeanu Richard Dan-Sebastian Appointed Interim GM Of Impact Developer & Contractor

Campeanu Richard Dan-Sebastian Appointed Interim GM Of Impact Developer & Contractor. Real estate developer Impact Developer & Contractor (IMP.RO) , held by businessman Gheorghe Iaciu, announced in a stock market report on May 13 that it appointed Campeanu Richard Dan-Sebastian as Interim General Manager of the company, starting with June 1, 2024. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]