May 13, 2024

Corteva Agriscience Exports Seeds From Its Afumati Facility Near Bucharest To As Far As South Korea
Following a nearly $15 million investment to meet high domestic and international demand for corn and sunflower seeds from farmers, US-held Corteva Agriscience’s processing facility in Afumati, Ilfov County, became one of the group’s most important. Seeds produced in this place go to Bulgaria (...)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Statistics Board: Romania's Industrial Production Falls 4.2% YoY In March 2024 Romania’s industrial production decreased by 4.2% in unadjusted data in March 2024 versus March 2023 but increased by 2.8% when adjusted for seasonality and the number of working days, data from the country’s statistics board INS showed on Tuesday (May 14, 2024).

ANA Hotels Set To Reopen Panoramic Restaurant On Tampa Mountain In Brasov Panoramic Restaurant on the Tampa Mountain in Brasov will reopen next year, after ANA Hotels bought it from Aro Palace in 2022 and said it planned to invest in it.

Promateris Switches To RON10.6M Net Profit In Q1/2024 vs Nearly RON920,000 Loss In Q1/2023 Biodegradable and compostable packaging manufacturer Promateris (PPL.RO) ended the first quarter of 2024 with net profit of RON10.6 million, compared to loss of nearly RON920,000 in the same period of 2023.

Builder CML.RO Triples Profit In 2023 Construction company CML.RO in Beclean, Bistrita-Nasaud County, owned by entrepreneurs Mihaela and Vasile Ros, posted RON185.7 million (EUR37.6 million) revenue in 2023, up by about 16% on the RON159.7 million (EUR32.4 million) of 2022, Finance Ministry data show.

Alro Slatina's Net Loss Shrinks To RON15M In Q1/2024 vs RON52M In Q1/2023 Aluminum producer Alro Slatina (ALR.RO) reported net loss of RON14.8 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to a negative result of RON52.4 million in the same period of 2023, as per its quarterly financial report published at the Bucharest Stock Exchange on May 14.

AROBS Makes RON11.7M Net Profit, RON105M Revenue In Q1 AROBS Transilvania Software (AROBS.RO), the largest technology company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, posted RON105 million consolidated revenue in the first quarter of 2024, slightly down by 5%, compared with the year-ago period, normalized EBITDA of RON20.6 million and a normalized (...)

Turbomecanica Switches To RON1.3M Profit In Q1/2024 vs RON33,000 Loss In Q1/2023 Turbomecanica, a local manufacturer of gas turbine engines and mechanical assemblies for aircraft, reported net profit of RON1.3 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to loss of RON33,000 in the same period of 2023, as per its financial report published at the Bucharest Stock (...)

 


