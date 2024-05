Competition Council OKs Takeover Of Parmafood Group Distribution And Parmafood Trading By Aquila Part Prod Com

Competition Council OKs Takeover Of Parmafood Group Distribution And Parmafood Trading By Aquila Part Prod Com. Romania's Competition Council has approved the transaction whereby Aquila Part Prod Com, an entrepreneurial company providing distribution and logistics services for consumer goods in Romania, intends to take over Parmafood Group Distribution SRL and Parmafood Trading SRL. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]