Jidvei Ends 2023 With Nearly RON215M Turnover, Up 15% YoY

Jidvei Ends 2023 With Nearly RON215M Turnover, Up 15% YoY. Jidvei, one of the largest players in the Romanian wine production and sale, ended 2023 with a turnover of almost RON215 million, up 15% on the year, and is hoping to maintain the same advance in 2024, as per data provided by company representatives at the request of Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]