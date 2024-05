Grand Hotel Italia In Cluj Expects Growth In Revenue To RON40M In 2024

Five-star Grand Hotel Italia in Cluj, part of the Italian Select Hotels Group chain, is aiming for RON40 million revenue in 2024, up from RON35 million in 2023, following the opening its spa. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]