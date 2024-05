Exim Banca Româneasc? grants loans under the IMM Plus program

Exim Banca Româneasc? grants loans under the IMM Plus program. Exim Banca Româneasc? Continues to provide loans under the IMM PLUS program this year as well, facilitating small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and small businesses with medium market capitalization to access special financing conditions to ensure the liquidity needed for current (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]