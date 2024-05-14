Dutch Group Photon Energy Gets EUR15M from EBRD to Build Six Photovoltaic Parks in Romania

Dutch Group Photon Energy Gets EUR15M from EBRD to Build Six Photovoltaic Parks in Romania. Photon Energy has signed a senior secured loan agreement worth up to EUR15 million with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) that will finance the construction and completion of the company’s portfolio of six photovoltaic parks, with a total 29 MWp capacity, in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]