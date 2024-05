Transelectrica Q1/2024 Net Profit Up 29% To RON103M

Transelectrica Q1/2024 Net Profit Up 29% To RON103M. Romania’s national power transmission company Transelectrica generated RON103 million net profit in the first quarter of 2024, up 29% from the year-earlier period, while operating revenues reached RON532 million, up 7%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]