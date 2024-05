Nuclearelectrica Ends Q1/2024 with RON1.2B Revenues, Down 43%, RON563M Net Profit, Down 26% from Q1/2023

Nuclearelectrica Ends Q1/2024 with RON1.2B Revenues, Down 43%, RON563M Net Profit, Down 26% from Q1/2023. State-run nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica ended the first quarter of 2024 with RON1.2 billion revenues, down 43.1% from Q1/2023, while net profit shrank by 26.5% to RON563.2 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]