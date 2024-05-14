Angela Merkel’s memoirs to be published in Romania this fall, available to pre-order online



Angela Merkel’s memoirs to be published in Romania this fall, available to pre-order online.

Freedom. Memories 1954-2021, the long-awaited memoirs covering the personal and public career of Germany’s former chancellor, Angela Merkel, is to be published in more than 30 countries on November 26, including in Romania. Cora Radulian signs the translation from German. According to local (...)