Inflation falls below 6% in Romania in April

Inflation falls below 6% in Romania in April. Romania’s annual inflation rate eased to 5.9% in April from 6.6% the month before and 7.2% in February, according to the official report released by the statistics institute INS on Tuesday, May 14. According to Biziday.ro, the 5.9% value has not been recorded in Romania since August 2021. The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]