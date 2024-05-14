Photon Energy secures EUR 15 mln loan from EBRD for PV parks in Romania
May 14, 2024
Photon Energy, a group of companies providing solar energy, clean water solutions, and environmental remediation worldwide, announced it secured a loan to finance its portfolio of photovoltaic parks in Romania. The loan, totaling EUR 15 million, represents the group's second project financing (...)
