Photon Energy secures EUR 15 mln loan from EBRD for PV parks in Romania

Photon Energy secures EUR 15 mln loan from EBRD for PV parks in Romania. Photon Energy, a group of companies providing solar energy, clean water solutions, and environmental remediation worldwide, announced it secured a loan to finance its portfolio of photovoltaic parks in Romania. The loan, totaling EUR 15 million, represents the group's second project financing (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]