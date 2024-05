Primark Wants to Open Fourth Store in Romania in Vivo! Shopping Center of Cluj-Napoca

Primark Wants to Open Fourth Store in Romania in Vivo! Shopping Center of Cluj-Napoca. Irish retailer Primark, which opened its first Romania store in December 2022, plans to add its fourth store locally, in Vivo! shopping center of Cluj-Napoca. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]