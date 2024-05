Romania launches new national strategy tackling human trafficking

Romania launches new national strategy tackling human trafficking. Romania, one of the main source countries for victims of human trafficking in Europe, launched this week a new national strategy to tackle the phenomenon over the 2024-2028 period. According to prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, who was present at the launch on May 13, roughly 500 Romanians fall (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]