Primark expands in Romania with a store in Cluj-Napoca. Primark announced plans to open its fourth store in Romania in 2025, in Cluj-Napoca. This will be the fashion retailer’s first location in the northwest region of the country. The new store will cover 3,700 square meters across two floors in Vivo! Shopping Center. Maciej Podwojski, Head of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]