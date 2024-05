Central Romania: Jason Derulo to headline VIBE festival in Targu Mures

American singer Jason Derulo will headline the VIBE Festival in Targu Mures, which will take place July 4-7, according to the organizers. Dubfire, Traumer, Alan Fitzpatrick, and many other international stars will also be on stage. The festival, now at its sixth edition, will take place