Downtown Bucharest urban fountains resume multimedia shows this week

Downtown Bucharest urban fountains resume multimedia shows this week. Symphony of Water/Simfonia Apei, the water, music, and light show at the Urban Fountains in Unirii Square, downtown Bucharest, starts a new season this week. The fifth edition is scheduled to kick off Friday, May 17. The roughly 45-minute shows will have different themes, celebrating local (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]