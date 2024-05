Comelf Bistrita Reports Total Operating Revenue Of RON41.8M For Q1/2024, Down 14% YoY

Comelf Bistrita Reports Total Operating Revenue Of RON41.8M For Q1/2024, Down 14% YoY. Industrial material manufacturer Comelf Bistrita (CMF.RO) reported total operating revenue of RON41.8 million in January-March 2024, down 14.35% on the year, as per its financial report sent to the Bucharest Stock Exchange. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]