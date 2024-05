Digi Borrows EUR117M From Citibank Europe For Development In Romania And Spain

Digi Borrows EUR117M From Citibank Europe For Development In Romania And Spain. Telecommunications operator Digi (DIGI.RO) on Tuesday evening notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange about its subsidiary RCS&RDS having taken out a loan from Citibank to develop operations in Romania and Spain, while Digi Spania Telecom reached a loan agreement with Banco Santander. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]