Turbomecanica Switches To RON1.3M Profit In Q1/2024 vs RON33,000 Loss In Q1/2023

Turbomecanica Switches To RON1.3M Profit In Q1/2024 vs RON33,000 Loss In Q1/2023. Turbomecanica, a local manufacturer of gas turbine engines and mechanical assemblies for aircraft, reported net profit of RON1.3 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to loss of RON33,000 in the same period of 2023, as per its financial report published at the Bucharest Stock (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]