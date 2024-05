Biofarm's Net Profit Shrinks 35% YoY To RON20.6M In Q1/2024

Biofarm's Net Profit Shrinks 35% YoY To RON20.6M In Q1/2024. Pharmaceutical producer Biofarm Bucuresti (BIO.RO) ended the first three months of 2024 with net profit of RON20.6 million, down almost 35% from the same period of 2023, as per its quarterly financial report sent to the Bucharest Stock Exchange. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]