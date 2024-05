Hidroelectrica’s Net Profit Shrinks 23% To RON1.3B In Q1, 2024

Hidroelectrica’s Net Profit Shrinks 23% To RON1.3B In Q1, 2024. State-owned Hidroelectrica (H2O.RO), Romania's largest electricity producer and the largest issuer listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange by market capitalization, posted RON1.3 billion net profit in the first quarter of 2024, down 23% compared with the same period in 2023, while revenue (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]