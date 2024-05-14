Sipex Company Ends Q1, 2024 With RON1.1M Loss And 10% Growth In Revenue To RON69.3M

Sipex Company Ends Q1, 2024 With RON1.1M Loss And 10% Growth In Revenue To RON69.3M. SIPEX (SPX.RO), one of the largest distributors of building materials and finishes in Romania, with 27 years in business on this segment, posted RON69.3 million revenue in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 10% compared with the year-ago period, driven by increased sales in all three (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]