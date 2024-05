Tub Integral 2023 Profit Up 21.5% YoY To RON7.8M

Tub Integral 2023 Profit Up 21.5% YoY To RON7.8M. Tub Integral, a distributor of electrical materials and lighting fixtures, held by the Tarmure family from Bistrita, reported a turnover of RON75.7 million (EUR15.3 million) for 2023, up 7% from RON70.6 million (EUR14.3 million) in 2022, in line with calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]