Promateris Switches To RON10.6M Net Profit In Q1/2024 vs Nearly RON920,000 Loss In Q1/2023

Promateris Switches To RON10.6M Net Profit In Q1/2024 vs Nearly RON920,000 Loss In Q1/2023. Biodegradable and compostable packaging manufacturer Promateris (PPL.RO) ended the first quarter of 2024 with net profit of RON10.6 million, compared to loss of nearly RON920,000 in the same period of 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]