Builder CML.RO Triples Profit In 2023

Builder CML.RO Triples Profit In 2023. Construction company CML.RO in Beclean, Bistrita-Nasaud County, owned by entrepreneurs Mihaela and Vasile Ros, posted RON185.7 million (EUR37.6 million) revenue in 2023, up by about 16% on the RON159.7 million (EUR32.4 million) of 2022, Finance Ministry data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]